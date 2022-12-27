30 encroachments removed

Ludhiana, December 26
The Municipal Corporation (MC) removed temporary encroachments from the Sarabha Nagar market and confiscated counters/vends during the drive organised on Monday.
MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh and Secretary TS Panchhi also accompanied the civic body team.
The officials said the civic body had received complaints against encroachments from shopkeepers in the market only as the corridor and walkway outside shops were encroached upon by vendors, resulting in congestion.
“Action was taken against around 30 encroachments during the drive organised on Monday. A few vendors showed resistance but were pacified by the police force accompanying the civic body staff,” the officials said.
Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh said there were several encroachments in the corridor outside the shops while other vends were set up in the walkway in the market.
Meanwhile, sources said some shopkeepers have rented out the corridor area to vendors to sell their articles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...