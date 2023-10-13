30-kg cocaine haul: Drug smuggler’s arrest scares residents of Dashmesh Nagar

Nikhil Bharadwaj

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 12

The arrest of a Nawanshahr-based smuggler Manjit Singh from Dashmesh Nagar, Mullanpur Dakha, turned out to be a shocker for residents of the locality. The residents are still not able to convince themselves that a big smuggler was living in the locality and they failed to sense his illegal activity.

Notably on Tuesday night, the police along with the J&K police had raided a house and nabbed the key accused in 30-kg cocaine recovery case and recovered Rs 4.94 crore drug money.

The Tribune correspondent along with the lensman did a ground report of the area on Thursday and interacted with the residents to take their reactions on the development.

“On Tuesday night, at around 8pm around 20 vehicles of police cornered the entire locality. Initially, we could not understand what was going on. The police sealed the area and didn’t allow anyone to enter or leave the area,” an immediate neighbour said. “We thought some big leader of the Aam Aadmi Party might have come to meet Manjit, but it was a police raid, which continued for over six hours”.

A nearby shopkeeper said Manjit would seldom talk to residents, but once he had said that he was into real estate business.

A family was living along with Manjit and they would mostly remain in the house only. They would also not attend any religious, social or any locality event even after getting invitation. Despite all this, residents could not sense about the illegal activities the occupants were indulged in, said a shopkeeper.

Residents said though a two-storey house was taken at a rent of Rs 15,000 per month, the accused did not employ any servant or domestic help in order to hide their misdeeds. Even any locality resident had never entered their house.

Area earns notoriety again

The arrest of Manjit Singh has brought notoriety to the Dashmesh Nagar again. Earlier, Punjab Police had sealed a house, located in the same street, of one of the accused arrested in the Transportation Tenders scam. “Now after this incident, residents would ensure that if any tenant gets house in Dashmesh Nagar, his police verification will be must. Residents will keep a tab if activity of any tenant is found to be suspicious and information will be given to the police,” a resident said.

#Nawanshahr