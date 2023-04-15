30 more test +ve for covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: According to the office of the Ludhiana Civil Surgeon, 30 fresh Covid cases were reported from the district on Friday. However, there was no new death due to the virus here. At present, 12 Covid patients are admitted to hospitals. There are 142 active cases in the district. On Friday, 875 samples were sent for testing. TNS
Two forge MLA’s signature, held
Ludhiana: The Daba police on Thursday registered a case against two persons, including a woman, on the charges of using fake signature and stamps of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina to get the work of mutation of properties done from revenue officials. The suspects have been identified as Maninder Kaur of Gurpal Nagar and Ram Baksh of City Garden colony. Complainant Jaminder Singh, a patwari at Lohara, said Ram Baksh presented five property documents for mutation on April 13. The documents had signatures and stamps of the AAP MLA. Suspecting some fraud, he got inquired about the same and found these fake and fabricated. Later, he lodged a complaint. The police said both suspects were arrested on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...