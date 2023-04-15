30 more test +ve for covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: According to the office of the Ludhiana Civil Surgeon, 30 fresh Covid cases were reported from the district on Friday. However, there was no new death due to the virus here. At present, 12 Covid patients are admitted to hospitals. There are 142 active cases in the district. On Friday, 875 samples were sent for testing. TNS

Two forge MLA’s signature, held

Ludhiana: The Daba police on Thursday registered a case against two persons, including a woman, on the charges of using fake signature and stamps of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina to get the work of mutation of properties done from revenue officials. The suspects have been identified as Maninder Kaur of Gurpal Nagar and Ram Baksh of City Garden colony. Complainant Jaminder Singh, a patwari at Lohara, said Ram Baksh presented five property documents for mutation on April 13. The documents had signatures and stamps of the AAP MLA. Suspecting some fraud, he got inquired about the same and found these fake and fabricated. Later, he lodged a complaint. The police said both suspects were arrested on Thursday.