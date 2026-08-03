30 residents take part in ‘Sundays on Cycle’ in Ludhiana

The Sports Authority of India Training Centre (STC), Ludhiana, organised its weekly ‘Sundays on Cycle’ campaign on Sunday, reinforcing the message of healthy living through regular physical activity. The event drew an enthusiastic response from fitness enthusiasts and sportspersons.

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Around 30 participants took part in the cycling rally, which passed through areas around Punjab Agricultural University and Bhattian village. The rally spread awareness about the importance of cycling as a sustainable and healthy mode of transport, while inspiring people of all age groups to incorporate exercise into their daily routines and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

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As part of the nationwide fitness initiative, participants took the pledge of “Fitness ke dose, aadha ghanta roz,” committing themselves to devote at least 30 minutes every day to physical activity.

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The event witnessed the participation of senior scientific officer Amarjeet Singh Sarkaria, Harmeet Singh, Pradeep Thakur (judo coach) and Sukhwinder Singh. The programme concluded with an interactive session by STC coach Vir Wapan, who highlighted the long-term health benefits of regular exercise and motivated participants to remain physically active throughout the year.