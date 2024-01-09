30 rolls of banned Chinese string seized, 1 nabbed

Ludhiana, January 8
The police arrested a man and seized 30 rolls of banned Chinese string allegedly from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Simran of the Ahata Mohammad Tayar area near CMC Chowk, here.
SI Des Raj said they had received information that the suspect runs a business of banned Chinese string which was dangerous for humans and animals. A case under Sections 188 and 336 of the IPC was registered against the man.
The deadly string that can easily cut the skin is being sold and used for kite flying. In 2017, the National Green Tribunal mandated a complete prohibition on the use of manjha or thread for kite flying which was made of nylon, synthetic materials or coated with synthetic substances and was non-biodegradable. The occurrence of numerous tragic incidents due to the use of the string highlights the lack of effective measures taken to enforce strict compliance with the ban order.
