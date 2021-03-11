30-year-old man booked for raping three year old in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

A 30-year-old man raped a three-and-a-half-year-old child in Khanna on Saturday night. The suspect, Pappu Yadav, had taken the child with him on the pretext of buying some eatables for her. But he took her to some isolated place where he committed the crime.

The victim’s father, a resident of Focal Point, Khanna, said the suspect was his neighbour and he used to visit their house frequently. On Saturday night, he came home and said he wanted to buy some eatables for the child and he took her along with him for the same.

“When the suspect did not return home even after an hour, I made several calls to him but he failed to respond. Later, he dropped the child at home and fled the spot. It was only when my child revealed about the incident, she was taken to a hospital for treatment,” the complainant alleged.

The police today registered a case against the suspect who is still at large.