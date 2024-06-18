30-year-old woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

Wife of a constable died under mysterious circumstances today early morning. Deceased’s kin alleged that her husband had murdered her.

The deceased was identified as Sonia (30). She along with her husband and children was living in the police quarters behind the Sidhwan Bet police station.

As per information, around 3 am in the morning, the constable called his in-laws and informed them about the demise of Sonia.The Sidhwan Bet police have launched an investigation into the matter and assured kin of the deceased that action would be taken as per law in the case. Sonia’s family demanded registration of murder case against their son-in-law.

