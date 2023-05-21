300 grievances resolved at camp

Our Correspondent

Payal, May 20

The administration, under the supervision of DC Surabhi Malik, held a ‘Sarkar tuhade dwar’ camp at Nasrali village today. Officials of various departments listened to various grievances of villagers, including improvement of drinking water facilities, waste disposal, sanitation and establishment of sports and recreational parks in the village.

‘Sarkar tuhade dwar’ at Nasrali village

Beneficiaries from 24 surrounding villages got their problems resolved on the spot by the officials. Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond inaugurated the event. ADC (Rural) Amit Kumar Panchal, ADC (Khanna) Amarjit Singh Bains and SDM Manjit Kaur were among other officials present.

District Development and Panchayat Officer Navneet Joshi, who was also the convener of the event, said besides addressing the issues of over 300 beneficiaries from 24 villages, the personnel, supervised by DC Surabhi Malik, cleared the dock for the commencement of many development projects at Nasrali village and surrounding localities.

“Restrictions on the appropriation of the panchayat’s funds, amounting Rs 8.5 crore, were lifted and the process for renting 184-acre panchayat land was conducted. Now, all development projects can be started without further delay,” Joshi said.

He added that officials in the Block Development Panchayat Office had also been advised to coordinate with office-bearers of various social organisations, sports clubs and youth clubs.

MLA Sond exhorted residents to make maximum use of social welfare schemes being launched by the government.