300 protesters booked for blocking national highway

Ludhiana, February 25
The Ludhiana police on Friday registered a case against 300 protesters who had blocked the national highway at Bharat Nagar Chowk here yesterday.
Notably, Powercom and Transport Contract Employees Union members had held a protest at Bharat Nagar Chowk in favour of their long-pending demands on Friday. The protesters had blocked all sides of the chowk, which led to a major traffic jam in the city.
Investigating officer ASI Mohan Lal said Surinder Singh had yesterday lodged a police complaint in which he mentioned that he and hundreds of commuters faced huge inconvenience as the agitators were holding a protest by blocking the road at the chowk. They had even set up a loud speaker on a mini-truck through which they were raising slogans.
The protest lasted for a long time and the police had also tried to persuade the protesters to lift the protest but they didn’t budge.
The ASI said on the basis of the complaint, a case on the charges of blocking the national highway and causing inconvenience to the public was registered against around 300 protesters under various sections of the IPC and under 8B of the National Highway Act. Of the 300 protesters, some were identified as Balihar, Tekchand, Ekam, Parminder, Sukhpal, Anuj Kumar, Gurlal, Sher Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Malwinder Singh and Lakhvir Singh.
