300 take part in Suvidha camp at Buani village

Doraha, March 28
To provide instant solutions to the problems faced by villagers, a Suvidha camp was organised by the local administration at Buani village today. The camp was attended by villagers of more than half-a-dozen surrounding villages falling under the Payal constituency.
Villagers of Buani, Landa, Bhathal, Bilaspur, Gidri, Raul, Ghudani, Ghangas, Katahri, etc., visited the camp to share their grievances with Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, who along with Payal SDM Jasleen Bhullar, tehsildar Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and Payal DSP Harsimrat Chetra, was present to attend to them and provide immediate solutions to their problems.
Giaspura said the state government was leaving no stone unturned to resolve the long pending issues of villagers.
“We shall be organising more of such camps in every village and block of the constituency so that no one is left unattended,” the MLA said.
SDM Bhullar said around 300 villagers visited the camp and raised issues related to pensions, wages of construction workers, construction of streets and fulfilment of other basic amenities.
