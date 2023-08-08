31 held for illegal sale of lottery tickets, gambling

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 7

In a drive against alleged illegal sale of lottery tickets, betting and gambling, the police apprehended 27 persons in separate cases filed at various police stations under the Police Commisionerate.

During the operation, 21 FIRs under the Gambling Act and the Lottery Act have been registered at 15 police stations against the suspects. The police seized thousands of rupees, mobile phones, slips, playing cards and other related material from the suspects.

Of the 21 cases, two each were reported at Salem Tabri, Division No 3, Division No 6, Model Town, Moti Nagar and Tibba police stations while one each was reported at Daresi, Jodhewal, Division No 1, Division No 4, Sadar, Division No 5, Jamalpur, Division No 7 and Sahnewal police stations.

A total of 32 persons were booked in the 21 cases and 27 were arrested during raids at various locations.

The police have emphasised their commitment to continuing similar drives in the future to monitor and curb illegal activities in an effective manner.

Sahnewal: Meanwhile, the Sahnewal police conducted raids at two spots and nabbed four persons on the charge of gambling.

The police have recovered Rs 1,450 and two packs of cards from the miscreants. A case under the Gambling Act has been registered against them in both cases.

In the first incident, SI Gurmail Singh, along with a police team, had imposed a naka near the Kanganwal cut when they got information about a man selling illegal lottery tickets on the Jaspal Bangar road. Following which, they raided the spot and arrested a person who was indulging in gambling. He has been identified as Ravi Singh, a resident of Mohinder Nagar, Ludhiana. The police also managed to recover Rs 250 and a pack of cards from the place.

In the other case, the Sahnewal police managed to catch three persons who were involved in gambling from the Autostand Daba road. The suspects were caught red-handed by the police while selling illegal lottery tickets. The police also recovered Rs 1,200 in cash and a pack of cards from them. A case under the Gambling Act was registered against the trio. Those arrested have been identified as Dilbag Singh of Field Ganj, Kamaljit Singh of Mair Colony and Harpreet Singh, a resident of the Tibba Road area. /OC