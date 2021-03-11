31 more contract virus

Ludhiana, August 18

Thirtyone persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Thursday.

A total of 1,13,117 persons have tested positive and 3,011 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

There were 202 active cases on Thursday, of which 186 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while 16 are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.16 per cent.