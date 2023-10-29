31 test +ve for dengue in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, October 28
Thirty-one new cases of dengue were detected in Ludhiana district today, 24 of them in urban areas and seven in rural areas.
The total count of dengue cases has reached 717, while 11 people have lost their lives. As on Saturday, there were 113 active cases in the district, with some patients admitted to various hospitals across the district.
The symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, vomiting, skin rash, and mild bleeding.
“People should not let water stagnate in and around their houses and adopt hygienic practices,” said Dr Ramesh, District Epidemologist.
