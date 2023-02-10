31-yr-old woman's body found near Sahnewal rly station

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, February 9

The body of a married woman of Pawa Khagat village was found on the railway tracks near the Sahnewal railway station. It has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case against the landlord on the complaint of the deceased’s husband.

The complainant, Rupesh Kumar Yadav, of Pawa Khagat, told the police that he and his wife Munni Devi (31) were staying in a rented accommodation of Jagjit Singh. The latter used to harass his wife and insisted on establishing physical relations with him, Yadav alleged. “She told me about the bad intentions of Jagjit and I warned the landlord to stop his indecent behaviour towards my wife,” he said.

On February 5, Munni Devi went to her house but did not return. Yadav alleged that Jagjit killed his wife and hid the body somewhere.

On the complaint of Yadav, the Sahnewal police registered a case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC against Jagjit, who is missing since the day of the incident.

Meanwhile, the police found the body of Munni Devi on the railway lines and sent it for autopsy.