311 arrested during CASO by 5 police teams

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 29
The police claimed to have nabbed 311 persons for their suspected involvement in anti-social activities, including drug trafficking, violence, cheating and domestic violence.
The arrests were made during an extensive cordon and search operation (CASO) conducted by five teams of police personnel, each led by an SHO. Over 200 premises were cordoned off and searched during the operation conducted during the wee hours on Friday.
SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said five teams of police officials, supervised by DSP Ranjit Singh Bains, DSP Davinder Singh Bains and DSP Kuldeep Singh, had nabbed 311 suspects by cordoning off over 200 hideouts situated at localities falling under Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivisions on Friday.
The development had paved the way for solving over 150 cases, the SSP said.
SSP Khakh said several habitual offenders were booked under Section 110 of the CrPC.
“The booked habitual offenders have been warned against repeating their criminal activities in future,” said Khakh, maintaining that Section 110, CrPC, empowers the police to take preventive action against individuals likely to engage in activities disrupting peace.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed
The IMD warns of 'difficult driving conditions with slower j...
India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist
Landa currently lives in Edmonton, Canada, and is a member o...
British Sikh medic Amritpal Hungin knighted in King Charles' New Year Honours
Dr Amritpal Singh Hungin, Emeritus Professor of General Prac...
Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at their US home; police suspect domestic violence
The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and the...
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail
Sentencing to be announced on January 10