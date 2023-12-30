311 arrested during CASO by 5 police teams

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 29

The police claimed to have nabbed 311 persons for their suspected involvement in anti-social activities, including drug trafficking, violence, cheating and domestic violence.

The arrests were made during an extensive cordon and search operation (CASO) conducted by five teams of police personnel, each led by an SHO. Over 200 premises were cordoned off and searched during the operation conducted during the wee hours on Friday.

SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said five teams of police officials, supervised by DSP Ranjit Singh Bains, DSP Davinder Singh Bains and DSP Kuldeep Singh, had nabbed 311 suspects by cordoning off over 200 hideouts situated at localities falling under Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivisions on Friday.

The development had paved the way for solving over 150 cases, the SSP said.

SSP Khakh said several habitual offenders were booked under Section 110 of the CrPC.

“The booked habitual offenders have been warned against repeating their criminal activities in future,” said Khakh, maintaining that Section 110, CrPC, empowers the police to take preventive action against individuals likely to engage in activities disrupting peace.

