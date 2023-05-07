315 degrees awarded at vet varsity convocation in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

The third convocation of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) was organised here today. Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker of Punjab Legislative Assembly, was the chief guest.

Sandhwan congratulated the students, teachers and parents on the occasion. He exhorted the students to work with honesty and dedication for achieving targets in their life. He also encouraged the students to render their valuable services to the country and inspired them to value their mother tongue.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU, presented the convocation report and highlighted the achievements of the university. He said currently 2,210 students were enrolled in diploma, undergraduate, post-graduate and PhD programmes.

A total of 315 degrees, 102 merit certificates and 17 gold medals were awarded to students who have successfully completed their academic programmes in Doctor of Philosophy, Master of Veterinary Science, Master of Dairy Science and Technology, Master of Fisheries Science, Master of Veterinary Science, Master of Science (Biotechnology), Bachelor of Veterinary Science and; Animal Husbandry, Bachelor of Dairy Science and Technology, Bachelor of Fisheries Science and Bachelor of Biotechnology.

Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar highlighted the contribution of the university in producing knowledgeable, erudite and cultured citizens for the nation. He also lauded the contribution of the livestock sector in the socio-economic development of the country and its role in giving an impetus to the overall growth of the agriculture sector.