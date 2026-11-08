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Home / Ludhiana / 32 fire tenders, 120 personnel to ensure trouble-free Diwali in Ludhiana

32 fire tenders, 120 personnel to ensure trouble-free Diwali in Ludhiana

100 fire incidents reported in three-day period around festival last year

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:35 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Fire officials said besides 0161-101 helpline, residents can also contact the nearest fire station in case of any emergency. File
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With Ludhiana gearing up for Diwali, the Fire Department has strengthened its emergency response arrangements by setting up three temporary fire stations at strategic locations to ensure a quicker response to fire incidents.

The temporary fire stations have been established near Jalandhar Bypass, Samrala Chowk and Verka Milk Plant. With these additions, the city now has nine fire stations, including six permanent ones.

The six existing fire stations are located at the Central Fire Station near the railway station, on Gill Road, in Sunder Nagar, Haibowal, Focal Point and on Tajpur Road. The temporary facilities have been set up keeping in mind the need to cover different parts of the city and minimise the time taken by fire tenders to reach an emergency spot.

The department has deployed a total of 32 fire tenders and around 120 personnel to deal with emergencies during the festive period.

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The need for additional arrangements is underlined by last year’s figures. Around 100 fire incidents were reported in the three-day period around Diwali in the previous year. With a similar rush of celebrations expected this year, the department is preparing to handle any eventuality.

Additional Divisional Fire Officer Jaswinder Singh said the department had made these arrangements to ensure that fire tenders remained stationed closer to vulnerable areas and could respond promptly. He said the deployment of additional vehicles and personnel would help the department tackle multiple emergencies simultaneously.

The department is also focusing on ensuring that adequate manpower and fire tenders remain available throughout the festive period so that no emergency goes unattended.

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Residents have also been advised to exercise caution while using firecrackers and avoid keeping inflammable material on rooftops, balconies and near electrical installations.

ADFO Jaswinder Singh said as many as 32 fire tenders, including 1 turntable ladder, rescue vans/tenders, mini-fire tenders among other machinery/equipment, had been deployed in the fire stations to tackle any fire incident. Generator sets have also been deployed at tube wells in different parts of the city for refilling the fire tenders during emergency.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo said in case any fire incident is reported, the firefighters are equipped with modern fire tenders and tool/machinery to deal with the incidents.

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They urged residents to not to keep hosiery material, waste clothes, furniture or any other flammable material on the rooftop of houses to avoid any fire incident during Diwali celebrations. The locals have also been urged to burst crackers within the permitted time period of 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali night as ordered by DC Himanshu Jain.

Fire officials said besides 0161-101, residents can also contact the nearest fire station in case of any emergency.

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