SMART CITY IN MAKING-I

32 projects worth Rs 83.6 cr completed

Works such as installation of rooftop solar panels, smart classrooms in govt schools finished

A smart classroom at a government school. Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 18

The industrial capital of the state is inching towards becoming a Smart City as envisaged under the Smart City Mission (SCM) of the Union Government, the government has claimed.

An automatic sanitary napkin vending machine in Ludhiana. Himanshu Mahajan

Sharing details, Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Shena Aggarwal, who is also the Municipal Commissioner, told The Tribune, here on Thursday that the projects planned under the SCM and conceived by the LSCL have been put on fast track after facing delay and hiccups due to certain reasons in the past.

Main goals

  • Rediscover the bicycle capital of the world and align it with “Make in India”
  • Enhance the health and wellness of citizens
  • Reduce traffic congestion
  • Clean and green city
  • Ensure public safety
  • Enable e-governance

She said 32 projects under various heads to make Ludhiana a Smart City have already been completed till date at the cost of Rs 83.6 crore.

The completed projects included installation of rooftop solar panels on existing building under Phase I at the cost of Rs 2.77 crore, construction of building for ICCC at Rs 35 lakh, procurement of sewer cleaning machines at Rs 5.94 crore, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of flow and quality management instrument, including AMC for five years, for existing STPs at Balloke, Bhattian and Jamalpur at Rs 2.08 crore, façade lighting of the iconic Clock Tower at Rs 71 lakh, procurement of poclains at Rs 61 lakh, installation of wayfinding and signage (digital and analogue) at Rs 5.85 crore, portable emergency lighting system at Rs 12 lakh, development of smart school classrooms in government schools at Rs 6.28 crore.

Among other projects completed included LED streetlight at Rs 13.39 crore, supply of four backhoe loaders at Rs 74 lakh, three dumpers at Rs 45 lakh, procurement of ten battery-operate combi tool at Rs 69 lakh, waterfront development, including landscaping and beautification along Sidhwan Canal-I at Rs 4.74 crore, extension of animal birth control centre at Rs 1.12 crore, setting up of carcass utilization plant on design, build, operate, maintain, and transfer basis at Rs 8.58 crore, fabrication, installation and commissioning of prefabricated DUAC toilet blocks at Rs 3.1 crore, construction and commissioning of masonary toilet blocks at different locations at the cost of Rs 3.4 crore.

Four quick response tenders based on water mist technology worth Rs 59 lakh, supply of firefighting/ approach suits at Rs 46 lakh, aluminised firefighting proximity suits at Rs 10 lakh, thermal imager at Rs 42 lakh, installation of rooftop solar panels on existing buildings Phase II at Rs 4 crore, installation, commissioning and maintenance of RGBW lighting fixtures under the bridge on Southern Bypass along Sidhwan Canal at Rs 2.38 crore, provision of flow bypass arrangement for STP and final polishing unit at Bhattian STP at Rs 4.02 crore, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of façade lighting of MC Zone D office at Rs 52 lakh were also completed under the SCM.

Besides, the LSCL has also completed work on selection of agency for supply, installation, operation and maintenance for automatic sanitary napkin vending machines and electric incinerators at various locations at Rs 58 lakh, installation of gym equipment in various parks of Zones A and B at Rs 34 lakh, bridge on Sidhwan Canal near MC Zone D office at Rs 1.47 crore, supply of firefighting portable pump sets for fire brigade department at Rs 60 lakh, LED lights at four statues in the city at Rs 76 lakh and fire vehicles were fabricated on suitable chasis at the cost of Rs 6.44 crore.

