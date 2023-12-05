32-year-old accuses man of sexual assault

Ludhiana, December 4
A 32-year-old woman from Delhi has accused a man of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in the city. Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 354 and 506 of the IPC against the suspect at the PAU police station here. The suspect has been identified as Balwinder Singh Walia (56), also a resident of Delhi.
In the complaint, the woman stated that she had stayed at a hotel in the city on December 2 and the suspect was staying in the next room. She alleged that when she stepped out of her room for a walk on the morning of December 3, the suspect reached the place and initiated a conversation with her.
She alleged that afterwards, he forcibly took her to his room and sexually assaulted her.
Later, the woman filed a complaint at the PAU police station. Thereafter, the police started the investigation in the matter.
