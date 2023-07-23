32-year-old man dies as car-truck collide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 22

In a head-on collision between a car and a truck on the Doraha-Ropar canal road in Samrala on Friday night, 32-year-old Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Mushkabad village in Samrala, breathed his last.

He was survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.

The truck driver was driving in a rashly manner. The impact of the collision was so intense that the car got badly crushed.

Village sarpanch Malvinder Singh said Gurvinder, a property dealer, had gone to Doraha for some work and was returning to the village in his car when her met with the tragedy.

Investigating officer ASI Harjinder Singh said the truck driver had fled the spot after the incident. He was identified as Balwant Chand from Jammu.

