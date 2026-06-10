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Home / Ludhiana / 32-yr-old prisoner found hanging in Ludhiana Central Jail

32-yr-old prisoner found hanging in Ludhiana Central Jail

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Sukhpreet Singh
Updated At : 03:56 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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Prison staff shifted the victim to the jail hospital, where doctors declared him dead. File
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A 32-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly died by suicide inside the Ludhiana Central Jail here on Tuesday morning. The inmate was found hanging in the bathroom of a barrack during the routine headcount of prisoners.

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The deceased was identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Qila Lal Singh village in Gurdaspur district’s Batala area.

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According to the jail authorities, barracks were opened around 6.30 am for the daily counting of inmates. During the process, Sukhwinder was found missing. A search was launched and he was later found hanging in a barrack bathroom.

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Prison staff shifted him to the jail hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body was sent to the Civil Hospital for autopsy.

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Police officials said the autopsy would be conducted by a board of doctors under the supervision of a duty magistrate and the entire process would be videographed.

Sukhwinder was lodged in the jail since May 2025 in connection with a criminal case.

The police have informed deceased’s kin. Further action will be taken after recording their statements. — TNS

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