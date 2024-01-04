32-yr-old man ends life, wife, paramour booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 3

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Bhamian Kalan. He has been identified as Karan Kainth. The police booked his wife and her paramour for abetment to suicide.

His father Bikkar Singh said Karan’s wife Kirandeep Kaur had an illicit relationship with Sandeep of Chawa village. They were harassing him due to which he died by suicide. A case has been registered.