32-yr-old man killed over enmity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 22

A 32-year-old man, Paras, a resident of Moti Nagar, was brutally murdered by armed assailants at Bhamian yesterday night. He was allegedly killed over old enmity by the attackers.

The city police have registered a case of murder against 13 persons. Ajay Pandit, Vishal Sood, Simran Sood, Chandni Bharti, Rajan Pandit, Sumit Khanna, Sachin Bhatij, Deepu, Sanket, Sagar and three unidentified persons were booked.

The complainant in the case, Shivani, wife of Paras, the deceased, said her husband used to work with Sandeep Singh.

She said on October 10, he along with Sandeep Singh and two others had gone to attend a court hearing in some case where he had heated arguments with Rajan Pandit and others. Lawyers had to intervene to calm down both parties.

A few days later, Rajan’s brother Ajay called her husband and threatened to kill him. On Friday night, the suspects killed the victim, she alleged. She said yesterday around 8.30 pm, her husband and his friend Abhishek were brutally attacked on the Bhamian road. People took them to a hospital where her husband was declared brought dead.