32-yr-old pathi goes missing

A 32-year-old man, working as a pathi at a gurdwara, went missing. He left his house to perform seva at the gurdwara but did not return.

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Family members expressed suspicion that an unidentified person might have kidnapped him for personal gains. Based on the complaint, the Sadar police have registered a case and began an investigation.

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In a complaint to the police, Subeg Singh, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandra Road, stated that his younger son, Harpreet Singh (32), worked as a pathi at Gurdwara Anand Ishwar Darbar in Khanna city. He used to come home once a month. On July 2, Harpreet left home to go to the gurdwara but did not return. When the family spoke to other sevadars at the gurdwara, they said Harpreet did not come to gurdwara. His mobile phone was also missing.

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The complainant said when the family could not locate Harpreet despite extensive searching, they informed the police. Sources said Harpreet was married and had two children, a son and a daughter. The police registered the case after over two weeks of the incident.

The police said CCTV footage from nearby areas was being checked to locate the missing man. His mobile phone location and other technical details are also being examined.