3,250 Ludhiana Bar members to decide fate of 31 candidates tomorrow

A total of 3,250 advocates will decide the fate of 31 candidates who are in the fray for various posts of the District Bar Association (DBA), the elections for which will be held on Friday.

With the DBA election just around the corner, campaigning and poll-related activities have intensified in the District Courts Complex, and hoardings and posters seeking votes for candidates dot its walls.

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The number of registered voters has increased by 229 as compared with last year, when 3,021 advocates were on the rolls.

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Candidates have stepped up their campaign during the final days, making visits to chambers of lawyers to seek support. Small group meetings are also being conducted with candidates and their supporters discussing their priorities.

Just like every year, the president’s post is the centre of attraction with four candidates in the fray—incumbent Vipin Saggar, former DBA secretary Jaswinder Singh Sibbal, ex- secretary Vikas Gupta and Rajesh Khanna.

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For the post of vice-president (general), the contest is between Anil Saggar and Gurbakhshish Singh Bedi. The vice-president’s post—reserved for women advocates—is being contested by Harsimrat Kaur, Kavita and Vijay Sharma.

The post of secretary will see a direct contest between Maninder Heer and Jagjit Singh.

A total of five candidates—Anita, Charanjit Kaur Sekhon, Daisy Singla, Manpreet Kaur and Sushmita—have thrown their hats into the ring for the post of joint secretary. The post is also reserved for women advocates.

Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Himakar, Konark Sharma and Parminder Singh, alias Kukki, are contesting the elections for the post of finance secretary.

In view of the DBA elections, the District Courts Complex will observe a no-work day till September 11. The announcement was made by returning officer Varinder Khara.

The no-work day has allowed candidates and their supporters to devote more time to campaigning and meeting voters. With polling day approaching, candidates have intensified door-to-door campaigning within the courts complex, visiting chambers and Bar rooms to interact with advocates.

The election fever is also evident from the changed appearance of the courts complex. Large hoardings, posters and banners carrying photographs and messages of candidates have come up at prominent locations. Election material can also be seen outside several chambers.

Discussions among lawyers in the Bar room and chambers are centred on the electoral prospects of candidates, possible equations and the issues likely to influence voting.