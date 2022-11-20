33 farmer unions to take part in Nov 26 march to Raj Bhavan

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

Ahead of Samuykt Kisan Morcha’s march from Mohali to Punjab Raj Bhavan, scheduled to be held on the second anniversary of ‘Delhi Kisan Morcha’ on November 26, SKM leaders, including Dr Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan and others, held a meeting at the office of BKU (Lakhowal) in Ludhiana on Saturday. They discussed their strategy regarding the march and the memorandum to be handed over to the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, it was not clear whether BKU (Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan would participate in the march or not. During the meeting, Ugrahan also announced his participation in the march. SKM leaders Dr Darshan Pal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan and Harinder Singh Lakhowal said the members of 33 farmers’ organisations would gather at Gurdwara Sri Amb Sahib at Mohali and hold a rally there on November 26. They would then carry out a march from Mohali to the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh where a memorandum would be handed over to the Punjab Governor. The Central Government had accepted the demands of SKM last year but these have not been fulfilled to date, the leaders said.

They said in the memorandum to be given to the Governor, in addition to the implementation of the demands accepted by the Centre, three more demands have been added — waiving of all loans of farmers, pension for farmers over 60 years of age and insurance scheme for all crops.

They said if the administration tried to stop the march, the leaders leading the march would hold a meeting on the spot and announce the next steps. Justice for the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri incident was also among the prominent demands by the groups.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the state committee of the Kul Hind Kisan Sabha (Ajay Bhawan) was also held at Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru Bhawan in Ludhiana today. They also discussed the preparations for the march to be carried out on November 26.

Fateh Diwas

SKM leaders said they were celebrating Delhi Morcha Fateh Diwas on Saturday (November 19). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the repeal of three farm laws on November 19 last year. The members of Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian) distributed sweets here to mark the Fateh Diwas (Victory Day). Harmeet Singh Kadian, president of BKU (Kadian), said farmers lit diyas at night to mark the victory.