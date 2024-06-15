33 injured, one critical in bus, truck collision

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

A major accident took place on the national highway in Khanna on Thursday night after a bus was hit from behind by a speeding truck. As many as 33 passengers suffered injuries of which one is said to be critical and was shifted to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, for treatment. Some injured passengers were undergoing treatment at a civil hospital in Khanna while some left after receiving first-aid.

It is learnt the bus was bringing around 65 labourers, including women and children, from Bihar and UP for planting paddy in Punjab. At around 12.30 am when the bus stopped near Amardas market on the national highway in Khanna and some passengers were getting off, a speeding truck rammed into the bus from behind.

After the collision, passengers started screaming for help. The collision was so intense that the bus jolted forward and rammed into a power transformer on the road. Hearing a loud explosion-like sound, parking contractor Baljinder Singh, who was present at the nearby civil hospital, reached the spot along with his colleagues. He called an ambulance and started taking the injured to the hospital. Passersby had also stopped to help the injured. The Sadak Suraksha Force also arrived and started the rescue operation.

Khanna City SHO sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh and his team had also reached the spot and helped the injured. The police booked the truck driver under various sections of the IPC. An eyewitness said that a tyre of the truck got punctured due to which the driver lost control and rammed into the bus.

