33 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 19

Thirtythree persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district today.

A total of 1,13,150 persons have tested positive and 3,011 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

There were 199 active cases on Friday, of which 183 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while 16 are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.16 per cent.

Till date, a total of 38,70,770 samples have been taken, of which 37,42,429 were found negative.

Samples of 3,176 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.