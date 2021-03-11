33 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 19
Thirtythree persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district today.
A total of 1,13,150 persons have tested positive and 3,011 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
There were 199 active cases on Friday, of which 183 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while 16 are admitted to private hospitals.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.16 per cent.
Till date, a total of 38,70,770 samples have been taken, of which 37,42,429 were found negative.
Samples of 3,176 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...