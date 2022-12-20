33 probables chosen for preparatory camp

Ludhiana, December 19
As many as 33 probables were selected in the trials to attend a preparatory camp for the Inter-District U-15 One-Day Cricket Tournament for Trident Cup. The trials were conducted by the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on the Hambran Road here today.
Over 170 players attended the trials. The selection panel comprising former Ranji and IPL pacer Love Abblish, former Punjab Ranji player Raj Puri and former Punjab U-22 player Inderjit Singh Malhi watched these aspirants during the selection trials.
Anupam Kumaria, honorary general secretary, Ludhiana District Cricket Association, said these matches would be played between teams consisting of these probables, prior to their participation in the ensuing tournament to be held from December 24 to January 7.
The probables who were selected are Yuvraj Pal, Ansh Gupta, Karanveer Sidhu, Rihan Atri, Laksh Verma, Shivansh Sharma, Khushdip, Sargunvir, Dhruv Khullar, Pritiush Kaushal, Arav Aggarwal, Harkirat, Rishab Raj, Hemant Verma, Amrit Pal, Kavish Uppal, Paras Bassi, Ajay Kumar, Arnav Srivastav, Amitoz Singh, Mankirat Singh, Karanveer Singh, Danajay Patel, Laksh Aggarwal, Adhiraj Mangat, Arshit Arora, Hirath Soni, Shabad Sehgal, Lucky, Anmol, Mankaran Singh, Anmol and Pranshu Gupta.
