33 women receive training in mushroom cultivation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 20

A three-day training course on ‘Cultivation of Summer Season/Tropical Mushrooms’ concluded at the Skill Development Centre, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). As many as 33 rural women attended the training course held under the guidance of Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, and organised in cooperation with the Department of Microbiology, PAU.

Advocating the adoption of mushroom cultivation as a subsidiary occupation, Dr Rupinder Kaur observed this profitable enterprise was a gateway to self-employment and financial stability. Involving less investment and space, several entrepreneurs were receiving monetary gains from mushroom growing due to its growing demand in the food industry, she said.

The resource persons comprising Dr Shivani Sharma, Dr Jaspreet Kaur, Dr Sonika Sharma, Dr Rakesh Rathore and Arshdeep Singh shared agronomic practices for successful mushroom cultivation, health benefits of tropical mushrooms, processing of mushrooms, making of value-added products using mushrooms, etc.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU