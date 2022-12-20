Rs 34.47 cr for focal point roads

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 19

In what appears to be the fulfillment of a much-needed requirement, the state government has finally released a sum of Rs 34.47 crore for the reconstruction of roads in focal points here, officials have confirmed.

The development assumes significance as the majority of the roads in focal points of the industrial and business hub of the state were lying in a dilapidated condition for a long time, causing inconvenience to industrialists, workers and the residents of industrial areas.

The funds were released after Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora took up the matter with Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and impressed upon the government to release the much-needed funds to improve the bad condition of roads in various focal points owned and maintained by the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

The Rajya Sabha MP told The Tribune on Monday that Rs 3,446.87 lakh had been released to reconstruct 14.12-km-long six main roads in focal points of Ludhiana.

He said a time limit ranging between 2 months and 9 months had been fixed to complete the road construction work as per laid-down specifications and quality standards.

According to details, a road measuring 5.35-km-long in Phase V will be built at Rs 1,240.46 lakh within nine months, another 2.2-km-long road in Jeevan Nagar with two lanes of 22-foot-wide each in Phase V will be reconstructed at Rs 898.82 lakh in six months, a 1.14-km-long hosiery knitwear road adjoining Phase VI will be relaid at Rs 220.79 lakh in four months, a 0.33-km-long stretch of service road to highway industry adjoining Phase VII will be reconstructed at Rs 81.15 lakh within two months, a 3.81-km-long road in Phase VIII will be rebuilt at Rs 753.32 lakh in six months, and another 1.29-km-long road in Phase VIII will also be relaid at Rs 252.33 lakh in three months.