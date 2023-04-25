 34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL : The Tribune India

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

Put on notice, told to clear dues without any delay

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 24

As the temperature is rising and so the power demand, the dues of government departments towards the cash-strapped Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) are also increasing, if official figures are any indication.

At least 34 government departments owe a sum of almost Rs 250 crore to the PSPCL across five circles in Ludhiana, officials have said.

The Departments of Water Supply and Sanitation, Health and Family Welfare and Rural Development and Panchayats were the top three defaulters on the PSPCL’s list, the latest data has revealed.

Taking a serious note of the dues amounting to Rs 24,989.68 lakh, the PSPCL has served notices on the defaulter departments and has asked them to clear their dues without any further delay.

All dues to be recovered: PSPCL CMD

All dues towards government departments will be recovered. We have been pursuing the defaulters to clear their dues on their own. Else, we will be constrained to take action such as disconnections and recoveries through legal recourse. — Baldev Singh Sran, PSPCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director

“In case they fail to pay the outstanding bills, their power connections will be disconnected and legal proceedings will be initiated to recover the dues,” a senior PSPCL official told The Tribune here on Monday.

The department-wise break-up of defaulters, compiled by the PSPCL, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that the maximum dues of Rs 12,494.84 lakh was pending in the PSPCL Central Zone, followed by Rs 4,816.64 lakh in Khanna Circle, Rs 4,325.08 lakh in Sub-Urban Circle, Rs 1,755.34 lakh in East Circle and an amount of Rs 1,597.78 lakh was outstanding towards the government departments in West Circle.

The maximum outstanding amount of Rs 5,432.54 lakh was pending towards the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, followed by Rs 2,269.59 lakh towards the Health and Family Welfare Department and Rs 2,029.87 lakh dues were pending against the Rural Development and Panchayats Department.

Among other defaulters, the Departments of Agriculture owed Rs 65.24 lakh, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Rs 28.07 lakh, Cooperation Rs 1.49 lakh, School Education Rs 104.68 lakh, Excise and Taxation Rs 8.14 lakh, Finance Rs 45,000, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rs 20,000, Forests and Wildlife Preservation Rs 16.26 lakh, General Administration Rs 38.02 lakh, Governance Reforms Rs 80.22 lakh, Home Affairs and Jails Rs 504.25 lakh, Housing and Urban Development Rs 30.74 lakh, Industries and Commerce Rs 9.63 lakh, Information Technology Rs 4.65 lakh, Labour Rs 364.52 lakh, Legal and Legislative Affairs Rs 1,409.74 lakh, Planning Rs 6,000, Public Works Rs 7.52 lakh, Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Rs 12.65 lakh, Social Security and Development of Women and Children Rs 2.65 lakh, Sports and Youth Services Rs 48,000, Technical Education and Industrial Training Rs 1.49 lakh, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Rs 56,000, Transport Rs 16.83 lakh, Irrigation Rs 51,000, Higher Education Rs 1.54 lakh, Sewerage Board Rs 29.68 lakh, Mandi Board Rs 1,000 and other departments had to pay the outstanding amount of Rs 12.26 lakh for their power consumption to the PSPCL.

20 depts among non-defaulters

Almost 20 government departments were among non-defaulters, which were paying their power bills on a regular basis to the PSPCL. These included Civil Aviation, Defence Services Welfare, Employment Generation and Training, Welfare of SCs and BCs, Information and Public Relations, Labour, NRI Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs, Personnel, Printing and Stationery, Programme Implementation, Removal of Grievances, Science Technology and Environment, Vigilance, Investment Promotion, Economics and Statistical Organisation, Punjab Energy Development Agency and Welfare of Freedom Fighters.

Power snapping to hit public services

In case the power supply of the defaulter government departments is snapped, public services provided by them would be hit. For instance, power suspension of the top defaulter, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, would suspend water supply, Health Department’s power snapping would affect the functioning of health services and disconnection of Rural Development and Panchayat Department’s power connection would result in suspension of public services run by it, mostly in the rural areas.

