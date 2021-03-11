34 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, August 13

Thirtyfour persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Saturday.

A total of 1,12,948 persons have tested positive and 3,009 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Saturday, there were 189 active cases, of which 176 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while 13 are admitted to private hospitals. At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.17 per cent.

Till date, a total of 38,54,052 samples have been taken, of which 37,25,950 were found negative. — TNS