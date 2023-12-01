Rs 35-cr cess collected, but stray cattle menace continues

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 30

In spite of municipal corporation (MC) collecting Rs 35.84 crore through cow cess since 2017, the persistent presence of stray cows and bulls on roads continues to pose a risk of accidents. Questions are now surfacing about the utilisation of the collected funds, as the persisting problem raises eyebrows among residents.

When the MC initiated the collection of cow cess, the then officials asserted the establishment of a dedicated bank account for the same, emphasising its utilisation for the well-being of stray cows. As per available information, around Rs 12.55 crore has been utilised so far.

Environment activist Maninderjit Singh Benipal has raised questions about the collection and utilisation of cow cess, particularly in the wake of numerous road mishaps involving stray cattle. He highlighted a lack of transparency in the utilisation of the funds, citing the visible presence of a significant number of stray cows and bulls on city roads and in various colonies.

Benipal shared concern about the potential risk posed by aggressive bulls, recounting a fatal incident involving a person known to him who succumbed to injuries inflicted by a bull. He emphasised the urgency of addressing this problem, calling for the municipal corporation to ensure the responsible and effective utilisation of the collected cess for the welfare of stray cattle.

The MC had collected cow cess of Rs 31.36 lakh till March 2017, Rs 3.33 crore during the financial year 2017-18, Rs 3.69 crore in 2018-19, Rs 4.04 crore in 2019-20, Rs 2.89 crore in 2020-21, Rs 16.62 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 3.59 crore in 2022-23. The MC has further set a target to collect Rs 20 crore through cow cess during the current financial year. As of the current financial year, the MC has already collected Rs 1.33 crore.

Harjot Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, emphasised the need to take action against those persons who abandon cows and bulls on roads. He urged the municipal corporation to make provision for sufficient shelters for the well-being of stray cattle, aiming to prevent mishaps. Additionally, Singh stressed the importance of timely treatment for injured stray cattle.

As per available information, the municipal corporation (MC) has entered into agreements with four gaushalas to provide shelter for stray animals.

MC's Senior Veterinary Officer Parminder Rai and Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh could not be contacted for their comments.

