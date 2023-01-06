35 plaints received at first grievance redressal meetings

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 5

Zonal Commissioners of the Municipal Corporation (MC) today conducted weekly grievance redressal meetings in their respective offices. Around 35 complaints were received during the meetings at all four zones — A, B, C and D — of the Ludhiana MC today.

The meetings were held by the MC for the first time after the orders were issued by the government. However, less number of people than expected appeared to file their complaints due to a lack of awareness among them about the meetings.

Issues related to road works, change of ownership of properties, property tax wing, street lights, water supply, sewerage system, etc., were raised by residents during the meetings. A few politicians also visited MC offices to highlight pending development works in their areas.

Simratpal Singh, a resident, said: “There is a need to create more awareness about the grievances redressal meetings so that people can avail the benefits of such meetings. The MC should also display boards at all zones regarding such meetings and ensure timely redressal of issues.”

Officiating MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said officials were directed to resolve the complaints in a time-bound manner.