35 teams to take part in Ludhiana hockey league

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 22

Around 35 teams of boys and girls in the U-14, U-17 and U-19 age categories will be participating in the upcoming Ludhiana District Hockey League. The tournament will be organised at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Stadium in Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), from November 24 to 29, by Ludhiana Hockey.

Addressing a press conference at the league venue today, former Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, president of Hockey Ludhiana said it was after a gap of over two decades that the district-level tournament was being conducted. “The tournament will be a regular feature so that young players can avail this opportunity to showcase their skills,” he added.

Tejdeep Singh Bhalla, organising secretary, said six matches would be played daily and the winners would be awarded Swaran Singh Sandhu Gold Cup, donated by PAU alumni and sports promoter Toni Sandhu, from Canada.

Dr Hans, controller (examinations), PAU, said hockey kits would be distributed to the players. Daronacharya awardee (hockey) Baldev Singh appreciated the executive members of Hockey Ludhiana for starting the league after a gap of almost twenty years. He said this would encourage the young players to hockey and help the sport revive in this region.

Rupinder Singh Brar, District Sports Officer, along with former hockey players were among the others present at the conference.

#Hockey #Punjab Agricultural University PAU