35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver found murdered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 22

Unidentified assailants brutally murdered a 35-year-old man of Mohalla Gobindsar. The deceased has been identified as Bajinder Singh, alias Sonu, an auto-rickshaw driver. His body was found in an auto-rickshaw on Barota Road near a canal. The body had injury marks.

According to his kin, Bajinder had received a phone call after which he left home around 8:30 pm on Sunday night. When he did not return home in the night, his family members started searching for him. Later, Bajinder’s body was found in the auto-rickshaw this morning. His mobile phone and vehicle’s battery were found missing.

After getting information, the police reached the spot and started investigation. Following which, the body was sent for autopsy at the Civil Hospital, here.

SHO, Shimlapuri police station, Parmod Kumar, said the victim’s body was found in the auto and a probe was on to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR against unidentified assailants. The police said nearby CCTV cameras were being checked to trace the miscreants.