35-year-old insurance agent ends his life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 29

An insurance company agent staying in Azad Nagar, Khanna, died by suicide by hanging himself from a fan at his residence. The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh (35).

As per information, Gurpreet had taken a loan from a financier and he was unable to repay the same due to which he was upset.

On Wednesday evening, he was watching TV in a room with his wife Sushma and 13-year-old son when he sent them to another room. When he did not go to her room for a long time, his wife went to his room. It was found locked from inside. When the victim did not open the room even after repeated knocks, the woman broke open the door with the help of people and was shocked to see the hanging body of her husband.

The police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.