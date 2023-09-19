35-year-old woman run over by bus

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 18

A woman lost her life at Jagraon bus stand yesterday after she got crushed under a bus.

The unfortunate incident occurred when the victim, Gurdeep Kaur (35), of Bhutta village was going to board the bus. It is alleged that the vehicle ran over her due to the driver’s negligence. The critically injured victim was rushed to a hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

In response to a statement provided by kin of the woman, a case has been registered against the bus driver.