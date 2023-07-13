35 years on, Sutlej’s damaged Dhusi Bundh near Togar village awaits repair

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 11

Even around 35 years after a large portion of the Sutlej’s Dhusi Bundh near Togar village (near Mattewara) was washed away, local residents have been waiting for its reconstruction. The residents’ constant pleas have gone unheard by the successive governments.

Makhan Singh, a 53-year-old ex-serviceman from Garhi Fazal village, said a portion of the Sutlej bundh that had been damaged in the 1988 floods was yet to be reconstructed. “After the Sutlej water started rising recently, the area where the bundh portion was missing, was yet again submerged. The river water has been flowing into the forest area for the past few days,” he added.

“In 1988, during the destructive floods caused by the Sutlej River, the section of the Dhusi Bundh between Togar and Rour villages was washed away. I had personally witnessed the extensive damage caused by the swollen river at the time’” he said.

“Presently, there is an approximately 750-meter long stretch along the river where the bundh is still missing. Surprisingly, despite the passage of 35 years, no government has shown any interest in reconstructing the embankment,” Makhan added.

Notably, the Forest Department’s boundary wall suffered damage in the year 2019, when the river water flowed towards the forest area.

The villagers, including Makhan Singh, had then brought the matter to the notice of the administration and officials from the Irrigation Department about the incident, but to no avail.

Godawar Singh, a farmer from the nearby Boothgarh village, emphasised the urgent need to reconstruct the embankment at the site as it would effectively mitigate future flood risks. He said, “We do not know as to why the embankment has not been reconstructed despite repeated demands raised by the people.”

Sukhvir Singh, another villager, said the area where the embankment was missing, was inundated once again and people were unable to pass through the area.

Sukhvir said the bundh must be reconstructed at the site as soon as possible for the convenience of the villagers.

MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian said requisite measures will be taken to get the damaged portion of the Dhusi Bundh reconstructed soon.