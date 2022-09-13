35-yr-old gym trainer 'shoots self', critical

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 12

A gym trainer, Honey Malhotra (35), reportedly shot himself with his licensed weapon late last night.

He sustained critical gunshot injuries and was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, here, for treatment. Doctors told the police that the gym trainer was still in a critical condition and not in a position to give any statement.

According to the police, Honey locked himself in a room of the gym in Hargobindpura around 11 pm on Sunday and allegedly shot himself. “We will take further action in the case after recording the statement of the victim,” said ASI Surjeet Singh, in-charge, Jagatpuri police post.