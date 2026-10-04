35-yr-old man beaten to death over old enmity, 1 nabbed

A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with sharp weapons following an old enmity near an ATM in Sahnewal, Ludhiana, on Thursday night. The police have arrested one of the suspects while raids are being conducted to nab two others.

According to the FIR registered at the Sahnewal police station, the incident occurred late on October 1 near an ATM of Axis Bank in the Purana Bazaar area of Sahnewal.

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The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Kumar (35). His brother Deepak Kumar told the police that he was near the Civil Hospital, Sahnewal, when Dinesh was on his way to Purana Bazaar for some work.

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When Dinesh reached near the ATM, the suspects allegedly surrounded him and attacked him several times with sharp weapons, allegedly due to some old dispute. The assailants allegedly fled after threatening him.

The family rushed Dinesh to the Civil Hospital, Sahnewal, where doctors declared him dead.

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The police have booked Umesh Kumar, Sandeep Kumar and Golu under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

SHO Gurjinderpal Singh said: “Sandeep Kumar has been arrested while efforts are on to trace Umesh and Golu. Further investigation is underway in the case.”