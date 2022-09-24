35-yr-old man dies in mishap

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Neeraj (35), an employee of the GST Department, died in a road mishap on Thursday night. He died after he lost control over his speeding bike at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). After the accident, he was taken to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased's father runs a canteen at the university. TNS

40-yr-old Woman stabbed to death

Ludhiana: A 40-year-old woman, Suman, was stabbed to death at CMC colony on Bhamian Road on Friday evening. She was reportedly stabbed by her relative Arvind who also stays near her house. A family dispute was said to be the cause of the crime. Arvind had also tried to stab two sons of the deceased, Abhishek and Vivek, but they escaped unhurt. The woman was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. A case has been registered. TNS

Youth HANGS SELF TO DEATH

Ludhiana: A 23-year-old youth, Shubham Tiwari, died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in Jasvir Colony on Friday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The Focal Point police have initiated inquest proceedings.