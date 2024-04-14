35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 13

In a joint operation against illicit liquor on the directions of District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, the Punjab excise officials, along with the Ludhiana (rural) police, have seized 35,000 litres of lahan and 59 bottles of illicit liquor on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner (Excise) Inderjit Singh Nagpal said the team, led by Excise Inspectors Harshpinder Singh and Balkaran Singh, along with the Sidhwan Bet police personnel, consucted raids in Sherawala and Walipur Khurd and seized 35,000 litres of lahan. Besides, they also recovered 59 bottles of illicit liquor from two women, Mandeep Kaur and Bimal Bai of Sherewala. The seized lahan was destroyed on the spot by the team.

Separate cases have been registered against the women under the Excise Act.

The DC reiterated her commitment of free, fair and transparent poll in Ludhiana as elaborate arrangements were put in place to ensure peaceful environment during the Lok Sabha elections.

