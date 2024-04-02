36,000 litres of lahan found near Sutlej, destroyed

Ludhiana, April 1
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, police teams seized a large amount of lahan and illicit liquor from different locations in the district on Sunday. Cases under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act has been registered at various police stations.
The Ladhowal police claimed to have seized 36,000 litres of lahan and tools used for making the same near a bank of the Sutlej in Bholewal Jadid village here on Sunday. The police further claimed that lahan was destroyed on the spot. A case against unidentified suspects had been registered.
Besides, police officials from various police stations also arrested several persons and recovered bottles of illicit liquor allegedly from their
possession. The Division Number 3 police arrested a man and recovered 33 boxes of illicit liquor allegedly from his possession. The Division Number 2 police arrested two persons and recovered 12 bottles.
The Division number 6 police arrested two persons and recovered 24 bottles allegedly from them. In another case, officials from the police station arrested two persons and seized 18 bottles of liquor. The Shimlapuri police arrested two persons and seized 24 bottles. In another case, the Shimlapuri police arrested one person and seized six bottles.
Meanwhile, the Haibowal police arrested two persons and seized 36 bottles of liquor from them.
