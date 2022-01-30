36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 29

A total of 36 persons filed nomination papers in the district on Saturday, the fourth day of filing the nominations, for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 20.

AAP leader KNS Kang file their papers in Ludhiana on Saturday. Himanshu Mahajan

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said today, Independent candidate Paramjeet Singh filed his nominations from the Khanna constituency. Paramjeet Singh Dhillon and Sukhpreet Kaur Dhillon from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Ranjit Singh Gahlewal from the BJP filed their papers from Samrala.

Harjit Singh as an Independent candidate while Gurcharan Singh from Janta Dal (United) filed nominations from Sahnewal. Narinder Pal Sidhu from the Aam Lok Party United filed papers from Ludhiana East.

Avtar Singh as Independent, Balvinder Singh Bains and Jaswinder Kaur from the Lok Insaaf Party filed nominations from the Ludhiana South constituency. Davinder Singh as independent, Baljit Singh from Peoples Party of India (Democratic) and Tajinder Singh as Independent submitted their nominations from Atam Nagar.

Gurdev Sharma and Kiran Sharma from the BJP while Harjinder Singh from the SAD (Amritsar) filed nominations from Ludhiana Central. Ripu Daman Sharma from the SAD, Parveen Bansal and Jaya Bansal from the BJP filed papers from Ludhiana North.

Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Rupinder Kaur from the Aam Aadmi Party, Sucha Ram Ladhar from the BJP and Darshan Singh from the Aam Lok Party United filed nominations from the Gill constituency.

Prabhjot Singh as Independent, Gurdeep Singh as Independent, Jaspreet Singh from the Bahujan Samaj Party filed nominations from Payal. Jagdeep Singh Gill as Independent, Dr Kanwal Nain Singh Kang and Harpreet Kaur Kang from the Aam Aadmi Party filed nominations from Dakha.

Kamil Amar Singh and Amar Singh from the Congress, Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Mandeep Kaur Sandhu from the BSP filed nominations from Raikot. Besides, Kanwar Narinder Singh and Manroop Kaur from the BJP, Gurdeep Singh as Independent filed nominations from Jagraon.

The DEO-cum-DC said as per the norms laid down by the EC, only three persons, including the candidate, would be allowed to enter the Returning Officers’ (ROs) room where the nominations for the polls would be filed by them till February 1 between 11 am and 3 pm. The nominations would not be accepted on January 30 (Sunday).