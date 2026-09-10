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Home / Ludhiana / 362 acres of forest land in Ludhiana yet to be freed from encroachment

362 acres of forest land in Ludhiana yet to be freed from encroachment

Environmentalist writes to CM Mann, seeks quick action

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:49 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Environmentalist Col Jasjit Singh Gill (retired) has written to CM Bhagwant Mann about encroachment on forest land in Ludhiana.
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At least 362 acres belonging to the Forest Department are yet to be freed from alleged encroachment across the district even as the state government is pushing for increasing green cover.

The issue has now been flagged in a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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Environmentalist Col Jasjit Singh Gill (retired) has written to the CM, seeking his intervention in the matter. Gill is a member of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring (DISHA) Committee and was earlier also associated with the state task force for the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project.

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The land in question includes 224 acres in Khaira Bet I and II, 98 acres in Gorsian Makhan and 40 acres in Kot Umra. Of the 224 acres, 79 acres, six kanals and five marlas are in Khaira Bet I, and 154 acres, four kanals and seven marlas are in Khaira Bet II.

Gill claimed it is recorded in the name of the Forest Department in the revenue records but is allegedly under illegal occupation.

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Officials said the matter was already being looked into.

Forest Department range officer Sukhpal Singh said, “We are already in talks with the officials of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Soon, we will take possession of the encroached-upon land.”

DC Himanshu Jain confirmed he was in touch with Forest Department officials.

“I have already called upon Forest Department officials and will task a police team to aid them so that the encroached-upon land can be cleared.”

Gill said proceedings under the Punjab Public Premises and Land (Eviction and Rent Recovery) Act in the matter were decided in favour of the Forest Department by the Jagraon Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in October 2023.

However, he claimed the land was yet to be demarcated and its possession handed over to the Forest Department.

According to Gill, the Divisional Forest Office (DFO) had sent several reminders to the authorities, including the DC, seeking action in the matter.

Gill said the land had allegedly remained under illegal occupation for nearly 70 years. He added the recovery of such a large area could help increase green cover in the district and provide space for plantation, increase biodiversity and aid in carbon absorption.

“Such a large area can act as green lungs for the district and help improve the environment for residents,” Gill said in his representation.

He claimed he had raised the matter with the DC three times, but the issue remained unresolved. Gill also sought a statewide exercise by the Forest Department to identify forest land under illegal occupation. He said recovering such land across the state could give a major boost to the government’s efforts in increasing the green cover.

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