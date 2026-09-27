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Home / Ludhiana / 369 held in 26 days under ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ in Malerkotla

369 held in 26 days under ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ in Malerkotla

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:16 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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In a sustained crackdown against drug trafficking and crime under the Punjab Government’s flagship campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, the Malerkotla police have arrested 369 in criminal cases in the past 26 days, including 133 held under the NDPS Act, according to district police data.

The drive has been carried out under the overall supervision of Malerkotla SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh, with police teams zeroing in on identified trouble spots, running intelligence-based searches and tightening the noose around repeat offenders through sustained preventive policing.

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Close coordination between SP (HQ), SP (D) and all subdivision DSPs, along with CIA staff, SHOs and police station teams, has allowed officers to act swiftly on specific inputs and carry out targeted operations. Members of the SSP’s own security detail have also been deployed alongside field teams during operations, reinforcing manpower where needed.

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Besides the 133 arrested under the NDPS Act, the remaining 225 accused were booked under various provisions of the BNS and other laws. The break-up includes 138 hurt cases, 19 cases relating to crime against women, 14 theft cases and 11 attempt-to-murder cases. Eight persons have been booked for forgery, six in road accident cases and five in suicide-related cases.

Four persons were arrested for snatching, three each for murder and rape and two each in travel-agent fraud cases and in kidnapping cases. The remaining 11 accused were booked under other miscellaneous heads — taking the combined tally, along with the NDPS arrests, to 369.

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The anti-drug drive has featured coordinated Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) in areas flagged for drug activity. Besides, the police also demolished properties allegedly linked to drug proceeds as part of the campaign.

Police-station-wise, Amargarh led with 73 arrests, followed by Sadar Ahmedgarh (66), Sandaur (64), City-1 Malerkotla (59), City-2 Malerkotla (55), City Ahmedgarh (35), Women Police Station (15) and Cyber Crime Malerkotla (2).

Separately, 113 persons were proceeded against under preventive provisions during the period under relevant sections of the BNSS.

SSP Malerkotla Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said, “Our focus is to maintain peace, act promptly against criminal activity and remain accessible to the public. The cooperation of residents is particularly important in tackling the drug trade. People should feel confident in approaching the police with information or concerns.”

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