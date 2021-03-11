37 test positive, one dies in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, August 11
One person lost his life while 37 persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Thursday.
Now, a total of 1,12,897 persons have tested positive and 3,009 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Thursday, there were 226 active cases, of which 212 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while 14 are admitted to private hospitals. At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.13 per cent.
Till date, a total of 38,47,901 samples have been taken, of which 37,19,870 were found negative.
