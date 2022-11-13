37TH PUNJAB YOUTH BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Ludhiana cagers begin campaign with easy win

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 12

Basketball players of Ludhiana began their campaign on a positive note by recording an easy win over Gurdaspur on the opening day of the 37th Punjab Youth Basketball Championship being held here at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday. This edition of the championship is sponsored by SPS Hospitals.

In the first match, Ludhiana players proved too good for their opponents from Gurdaspur whom they out outplayed 44-25. In other matches in the boys’ section, Mohali got the better of Sangrur 57-43 while Amritsar survived a scare against Hoshiarpur before wrapping up the issue 40-37.

In the girls’ section, Patiala faced a little challenge from Sangrur as the former came out triumphant 27-8.

Earlier, Jai Singh Sandhu, Managing Director, SPS Hospitals inaugurated the championship in which teams from ten district besides those from the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) are taking part. The chief guest was felicitated on this occasion by the Ludhiana District Basketball Association.

Performances in this championship would be taken into consideration while finalising Punjab teams for the National Youth Basketball Championship to be held from December 21 to 27 at Indore, said Teja Singh.