37TH PUNJAB YOUTH BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Ludhiana cagers begin campaign with easy win

Ludhiana, November 12
Basketball players of Ludhiana began their campaign on a positive note by recording an easy win over Gurdaspur on the opening day of the 37th Punjab Youth Basketball Championship being held here at Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday. This edition of the championship is sponsored by SPS Hospitals.
In the first match, Ludhiana players proved too good for their opponents from Gurdaspur whom they out outplayed 44-25. In other matches in the boys’ section, Mohali got the better of Sangrur 57-43 while Amritsar survived a scare against Hoshiarpur before wrapping up the issue 40-37.
In the girls’ section, Patiala faced a little challenge from Sangrur as the former came out triumphant 27-8.
Earlier, Jai Singh Sandhu, Managing Director, SPS Hospitals inaugurated the championship in which teams from ten district besides those from the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) are taking part. The chief guest was felicitated on this occasion by the Ludhiana District Basketball Association.
Performances in this championship would be taken into consideration while finalising Punjab teams for the National Youth Basketball Championship to be held from December 21 to 27 at Indore, said Teja Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Major boost to President Biden as Democrats keep control of US Senate in crucial midterm polls
Opposition Republican party is struggling to gain the majori...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...